Faculty protest against Anna University name change

CHENNAI

22 September 2020 10:03 IST

They came to work wearing black badges

Members of the Anna University Teachers Association wore black badges to work on Monday to protest against the change of the University's name.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a Bill that sought to bifurcate the institutuon. Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, who tabled the Bill, said the parent institution would be renamed as Anna Technological and Research University and the other institution, which would affiliate all the engineering colleges in the State, would retain the name Anna University.

Senior professors were upset as they said all their research work and credibility would be lost as the new name would divest the institution of its hard earned name and fame, gained through decades of rigorous research.

The Bill must receive the assent of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Chancellor of the State-run University, to become a law.