Facility for cardiac treatment commissioned

A 100-bed tertiary cardiac centre was commissioned in Kodambakkam recently. The Medway Heart Institute, which was commissioned by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian last Friday, aims to address the needs of cardiac patients with latest medical technology, and cater to both domestic and international patients, according to its promoters.

A release stated that the hospital was equipped with a radial lounge, integrated cath labs, three modular operation theatres, an electrophysiology lab, facilities for heart and renal transplantation, heart failure surgery and non-surgical replacement of heart valve.

Medway group chairman T. Palaniappan said, “The Medway Heart Institute is an exclusive stand-alone facility dedicated to cardiac services as per the Joint Commission International standards.”