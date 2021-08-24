Facilities upgraded at govt. medical college in Omandurar

24x7 vaccination centre, oxygen generator commissioned

A slew of facilities to improve treatment, including for COVID-19, were commissioned at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate, here on Monday.

They included an oxygen generator that can produce 500 litres a minute, a 24x7 COVID-19 preventive vaccination centre and a 15-bed paediatric intensive care unit.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who participated in the event, said the oxygen generator was established with support from the Corporate Social Responsibility fund of the Infosys at a cost of ₹1 crore. According to him, in 55 healthcare institutions, such as government and medical college hospitals, besides eye and peripheral hospitals, round-the-clock vaccination centres had been opened.

The paediatric ICU, equipped with ventilator, had been established with ₹30 lakh from Rotary International and ₹1.20 crore from the health department’s funds, he said.

Efforts were on to procure Covaxin available with Apollo Hospitals. “We are in talks with Apollo Hospitals to administer 5 lakh doses of Covaxin in its possession. We are coordinating with the hospital to provide Covaxin free of cost to those waiting for their second dose. We hope to complete the coordination process in a couple of days after which we will start administering the vaccine,” the Minister said.

The department had urged the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to extend the tenure of temporary COVID-19 workers, who had complained to him that they were being terminated. He said he had urged the Corporation to retain the workers until December and that the letter extending their term would be issued to them.

Mr. Subramanian urged people to not let their guard down just because the government had relaxed the lockdown norms. People should continue to wear mask and observe COVID-19 protocols, he said.

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials of the Health Department officials were present.