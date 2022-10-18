Facilities inaugurated at Stanley Hospital in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 18, 2022 01:01 IST

Minister Ma. Subramanian inspecting the facilities at Stanley Hospital on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated facilities, including a cardiac catheterisation laboratory and operation theatre complexes, at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Monday.

According to a press release, the cardiac cathetherisation laboratory would cater to the increasing number of patients requiring coronary angiogram and angioplasty procedures. The Minister also inaugurated a renal transplant operation theatre complex, a vascular surgery operation theatre complex and neurosurgery operation theatre complex.

A newly set up operation theatre at the Department of Ophthalmology was brought to use. In addition to these facilities, a new outpatient registration area consisting of four counters, one for the aged and disabled patients, was also opened.

To commemorate World Trauma Day, the hospital organised a public awareness programme emphasising the importance and means of trauma prevention and to educate the public on the ways to address emergencies. A team of doctors provided basic life support training to 200 police personnel.

The Minister spoke about the State government’s ‘ Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kakkum 48’ scheme. Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal stressed on the importance of wearing helmets as it reduces the incidence of head injury by 90%.

