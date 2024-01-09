ADVERTISEMENT

Facilities inaugurated at Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine

January 09, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for AYUSH, Women and Child Development, Government of India, Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai recently inaugurated a pharmacy block and an “Illaj bi’l-Tadbir” (regimenal therapy) unit developed by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH at the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai. A publication - “Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai - Activities and Achievements” - along with its digital version was released on the occasion, according to a press release.

