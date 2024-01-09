GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Facilities inaugurated at Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine

January 09, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for AYUSH, Women and Child Development, Government of India, Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai recently inaugurated a pharmacy block and an “Illaj bi’l-Tadbir” (regimenal therapy) unit developed by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH at the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai. A publication - “Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai - Activities and Achievements” - along with its digital version was released on the occasion, according to a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.