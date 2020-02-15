‘Facilitate traffic lights for road safety’

Federation of Adyar Residents’ Associations is seeking a traffic signal and a pedestrian-signal on Gandhi Mandapam Road in Guindy. The federation wanted it to be installed in front of the Anna University campus.
“The entrance to the university from Gandhi Mandapam Road is used by a good number of students and staff. It is a common sight to find motorists driving in a reckless manner. Some drive on the wrong side of the road. Therefore, a traffic signal need to be installed,” says T.S. Shanthi Kamalasekaran, a member of FEDERA.
It is quite difficult for pedestrians to cross the road as there is a constant flow of traffic.
“In the absence of a zebra-crossing and a pedestrian-signal, pedestrians have to wait for a quite some time to cross the stretch,” she says.
