ADVERTISEMENT

Facial recognition software helps night patrol police team identify a murder accused of Mayiladuthurai district

February 25, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

An SI and a constable were on night patrol on Mount Poonamallee High Road; they found the suspect standing near a car and checked his antecedents using facial recognition software

The Hindu Bureau

The SRMC police on Saturday apprehended a murder accused wanted in criminal cases registered by Vaitheeswaran Koil police in Mayiladuthurai district. He was identified by a police team using facial recognition software (FRS) app early on Saturday. 

Around 1.45 a.m. on Saturday, sub-inspector Rajasekar and constable Alaudin, who were on patrol duty on Mount Poonamallee High Road, found a person standing near a car parked in front of the MMS Hospital, Iyappanthangal. Mr. Rajasekar and his colleague checked the antecedents of the man using the FRS app and identified him as Karthik alias ‘Curling’ Karthik, 27, of Vaitheeswaran Koil, Mayiladuthurai, who had a non-bailable warrant pending against him in connection with the murder in Vaitheeshwaran Koil police station limits.

Later, he was brought to SRMC Police Station for inquiry and the police learnt that that he was involved in a murder case and two attempt to murder cases. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Inspector of Police, Vaitheeshwaran Koil Police Station, was alerted and the necessary procedure were initiated to serve him the non-bailable warrant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US