Facial recognition software helps night patrol police team identify a murder accused of Mayiladuthurai district

February 25, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The SRMC police on Saturday apprehended a murder accused wanted in criminal cases registered by Vaitheeswaran Koil police in Mayiladuthurai district. He was identified by a police team using facial recognition software (FRS) app early on Saturday.

Around 1.45 a.m. on Saturday, sub-inspector Rajasekar and constable Alaudin, who were on patrol duty on Mount Poonamallee High Road, found a person standing near a car parked in front of the MMS Hospital, Iyappanthangal. Mr. Rajasekar and his colleague checked the antecedents of the man using the FRS app and identified him as Karthik alias ‘Curling’ Karthik, 27, of Vaitheeswaran Koil, Mayiladuthurai, who had a non-bailable warrant pending against him in connection with the murder in Vaitheeshwaran Koil police station limits.

Later, he was brought to SRMC Police Station for inquiry and the police learnt that that he was involved in a murder case and two attempt to murder cases.

The Inspector of Police, Vaitheeshwaran Koil Police Station, was alerted and the necessary procedure were initiated to serve him the non-bailable warrant.