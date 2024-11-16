Facial nerve surgical workshop for facial paralysis hosted in Chennai on Saturday

A two-day workshop on surgical management of facial paralysis, meant for healthcare professionals and students was organised by The Head and Neck Centre and Hospital (THANC) in Chennai on Saturday.

A press release said the workshop featured lectures, surgical video demonstrations and simulation-based training sessions by surgeons from across the country and abroad. S.Vidhyadharan, Director, THANC hospital, Kilpauk said the workshop aimed at equipping participants with the latest knowledge and techniques in facial nerve reanimation surgery. Facial paralysis occurred due to nerve damage and affects ability to move face muscles.