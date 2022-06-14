Facial recognition system launched for civic workers

June 14, 2022 21:48 IST

It will be used to monitor their daily attendance

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a biometric facial recognition system across 315 locations to monitor the attendance of conservancy workers for improved solid waste management and delivery of various services.

The Corporation has 14,857 employees for implementing civic infrastructure projects, distribution of welfare schemes and delivery of services in the 15 zones of the city. As many as 9,046 permanent workers for conservancy and labourers for road repair are also employed in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and parts of Ambattur.

Private conservancy operator Chennai Enviro Private Limited has deployed 3,220 workers for solid waste collection, transportation and disposal in Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram. Another conservancy operator Urbaser Sumeet has deployed 10,839 workers for solid waste management in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

The private conservancy operators have installed biometric attendance recording system for employees to register attendance twice every day. Face recognition system has also been installed for civic workers at Ripon Buildings, three regional offices, 15 zonal offices, 47 unit offices and 200 ward offices and at various other locations to monitor attendance.