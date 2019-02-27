Facelift for footpaths on OMR

In a bid to make the Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) more pedestrian-friendly, the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) is raising the height of footpaths along the road. Footpaths from Sholinganallur to Karapakkam and a portion at Okkiampettai are being raised by a few cm to prevent vehicles from encroaching them.

So far, footpaths and the service lanes along the IT corridor have been at almost the same height. Only the design of the paver blocks differed.

“OMR’s service lanes and footpaths are usually used by many motorists when the main carriageway is chock-a-block with traffic. At times, call taxis drive at breakneck speeds causing pedestrians to scatter,” said T. Gopi, a resident of PTC quarters. Evenings are especially busy on the IT corridor with small food outlets lining the sides at several stretches.

“We are taking up the work in a phased manner. We have already increased the height in other stretches wherever the footpaths require re-laying. However, paver blocks are being laid so that ducts underneath can be opened whenever needed,” explained a source in the TNRDC.

Surface being renewed

The surface of the road is being renewed too from Madhya Kailash to Apollo Hospitals junction. The work is being carried out at a cost of ₹10 crore. Though the riding surface of the IT corridor is better than most other roads in the city, some stretches are bumpy and are being relaid. “The soil tests conducted recently for Metro Rail too has left the surface in an uneven manner, those points too would be covered,” the official explained.

The road is being cold milled (surface scrapped away) and re-laid to prevent increase in height and the works are being carried out at nights so that traffic flow is not disturbed.