Faced with water shortage and inadequate manpower, students of Korattur school clean-up tank

December 12, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Chennai

The students of Corporation Primary School, Korattur were involved in removing a block in the water tank as the school they had insufficient water for use on Monday.

In a viral video, students of Class IV were seen precariously standing on the terrace and cleaning an overhead tank. When questioned, they had said that the Headmistress had asked them to clean the tank.

However, the scene at the Corporation school is quite different. The school premises has three tanks on the ground level but only one of them is filled. The staff claimed that three water supply vehicles do not fill two of the three tanks, as the path leading to those are muddy and slushy.

When the school reopened on Monday, water shortage made things difficult. They usually used the overhead tank with a capacity of 500 litres, as it would be filled with rainwater. But this time it proved to be a challenge due to the blockage.

“Rainwater was stored a few weeks ago. As there was insufficient water for use in toilets, students developed infections,” said staff at the school.

The school, which was under Korattur Municipality six months ago, is functioning on the premises of a Corporation High School in Ward 84 under Zone 7 of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). It was allegedly not inspected by officials and a report listing the school’s requirements was requested by the Corporation authorities, say sources in the school.

“Only two cleaners were assigned for both schools since July when the school came under the GCC. Post the cyclone, the overhead tank was filled and a block was detected in the hose connected to it which was identified by the children. So the students, aged 7-9 years, were attempting to clear it so that they can use the water,” a staff member added.

The Headmistress, K. Vasuki, had been working for three years in the school, and is set to retire next year, they mentioned.

Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari said an explanation has been sought from the headmistress, based on which action will be taken. “She had denied the allegations initially, but after investigation, she admitted to it late Monday night,” she stated.

Ward 84 Councillor J.John claimed there have been no complaints against Ms. Vasuki previously.

