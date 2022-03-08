Faced with discrimination and poverty, those with AIDS/HIV appeal to govt. for houses

March 08, 2022 20:21 IST

Being able to rent a house is part of the larger problem for hundreds of people in Tamil Nadu

In the last 18 years, Shyamala*, a person living with HIV/AIDS, had to change nearly eight houses in Chennai. More than 400 km away, at Melur in Madurai district, Kanchana, 45, has been re-locating once every two years.

When affording the monthly house rent is in itself a struggle, being able to rent a house is part of the larger problem for hundreds of people living with HIV/AIDS in Tamil Nadu. Many of them, including widows and daily wage labourers, hope the State government will consider their applications and representations for free house pattas and construction of houses under a government scheme in rural areas and provision of houses through Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in towns and cities.

Interactions with a number of people living with HIV/AIDS across the State showed how owners either refused to let out the houses on knowing their status or asked some of them to vacate after their status was known. Owing to the continuing discrimination, many did not disclose their status to owners.

“I had to change eight houses since 2004. Many lack an understanding of HIV/AIDS and are not accepting us. If they come to know of our HIV-positive status by other means, they ask us to vacate, citing some other reason. We can live in peace if we have a place of our own,” Ms. Shyamala said.

Ms. Kanchana, a widow, lives with her three children in a house with asbestos-roofing. “That is all I can afford with a monthly salary of ₹7,500. This house costs me a rent of ₹2,000, the minimum amount that fetches amenities like water. I have faced discrimination in many forms. In an earlier locality, people would wash the public tap on our street several times after I fetched water,” she said.

Like them, 69-year-old Muthuvel* and his wife — who are under anti-retroviral therapy since 2015 — have been finding it tough to make both ends meet. A daily wage labourer, he said, “I earn ₹250-₹300 a day and live in a house for a rent of ₹1,000. I cannot afford to pay the advance amount demanded by the owners.”

Many have applied at the Collectorates for house pattas and coverage under any government housing scheme, but have not received any response.

“I have submitted numerous petitions to the Collectorate. My husband died several years ago, and my family depends on the daily wage of ₹150-₹200. I have to take care of food, my child’s education and house rent. If the government constructs a house on 1.5 cents of land, it is more than enough for us,” said Kamala*, a resident of Paramathivelur.

Some of them received ₹1,000 a month under ‘Uzhavar Pathukappu Thittam’, but that was insufficient. “Majority of people living with HIV/AIDS are widows and destitute women. Many have submitted applications to the district administration as well as at weekly grievances redress day meetings. The applications are kept aside,” said another.

( *names have been changed on request)