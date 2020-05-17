Chennai

Face hoods distributed to Chennai police personnel

The hoods were given by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Over 5,000 face hoods were handed over to Chennai City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan on Sunday.

N.M. Veeraiyan, Chancellor, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), who gave away the face hoods, said they act as a second layer of protection for police personnel and protect exposed portions of the face including the eyes and neck. Masks act as the first layer of protection.

The cost-effective face hoods, made of 90 GSM unwoven polypropylene, provide effective protection from droplet-transmitted infections. Also, the face hoods fastened to the shoulders with elastic loops do not restrict in anyway the vision or body movement.

The face hood was already being used in the operation theatre of the medical college.

He said the institute had last week distributed 5,000 face hoods for CISF personnel deployed at the airport and port in the city.

