Eye surgeons honoured at American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery’s Annual Meeting

May 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr. Agarwal Group of Eye Hospitals, and Soosan Jacob, senior consultant, cataract and glaucoma services, at the hospital won the film festival awards on Corneal Allogenic Intrastromal Ring Segments for their innovation in treating conditions such as keratoconus and conical cornea

The Hindu Bureau

Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr. Agarwal Group of Eye Hospitals, receiving the award at the event held in San Diego. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital’s executive director and chief clinical officer Ashvin Agarwal was presented the Golden Apple Award 2023 at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery’s (ASCRS) Annual Meeting.

He was conferred with the honour for presenting a new technique for iris repair, which was innovated at the hospital. The ASCRS Annual Meeting was held in San Diego, United States of America, from May 4 to 8.

Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr. Agarwal Group of Eye Hospitals, and Soosan Jacob, senior consultant, cataract and glaucoma services, at the hospital won the film festival awards on Corneal Allogenic Intrastromal Ring Segments (CAIRS) for their innovation in treating conditions such as keratoconus and conical cornea. The patients regained normal sight after undergoing CAIRS. The film festival was held during the annual meeting.

