Eye hospital Sankara Nethralaya wins patient safety award

The institution was selected from among 200 nominations from 70 organisations across the world, a press release said

February 18, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sankara Nethralaya has been recognised with an International Patient Safety Award, for ‘excellence in culture of safety design’.

The institution was selected from among 200 nominations from 70 organisations across the world.

The eye hospital had implemented the ‘Recognising incident reporting system’ (RIRS) that promotes patient safety and safety culture in its nine centres in the country. Hospital safety committee chairperson, V.V. Jaichandran, received the award at the 9 th International Patient Safety Conference held on February 13 and 14 in New Delhi.

A hospital press release said the RIRS gave self-satisfaction to employees as they are involved directly in the hospital safety programme.

