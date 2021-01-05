Eye hospital in Chennai helps needy during pandemic, distributes relief materials

Even as the numbers of new COVID-19 positive cases in the State continue to drop, some organisations that started outreach services during the pandemic have not yet let down their guard. Among them are Rajan Eye Care Hospital and Chennai Vision Charitable Trust that continue to reach out to poor and less privileged families across the State, in a bid to enable them to tide over the pandemic-induced crises.

The organisations initiated a Covid Slum Relief Project in May last year, with the aim of bringing relief materials to slum dwellers in and around Chennai. In November and December the organisations have covered around 25,000 families in 95 slums in the city. The areas covered include Mambalam, Kodambakkam, Taramani, Besant Nagar, Avadi, Thiruporur, K.K. Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Kotturpuram, Iyyapanthangal, Alandur, Guindy, Velachery and Teynampet

Mohan Rajan, chairman of Rajan Eye Care, said the project had received appreciation from all.

The organisations also distributed goggles, sanitisers, N-95 masks and face shields to over 2,000 Chennai police personnel. Masks, including the N-95 variety, and sanitisers were distributed at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Eye hospital, besides the Institute of Child Health and Corporation dispensaries, Dr. Mohan said. As many as 4,000 nitrile gloves were distributed at government hospitals in Namakkal among others.

Apart from this, daily rations such as rice, wheat and bread were distributed to sanitary workers. “The ongoing project is supported by donors and well-wishers. We are planning to cover 300 slums in the next couple of months, covering 75,000 families,” he added.