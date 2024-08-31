Actor Suhasini Manirathnam flagged off an eye donation awareness rally held as a part of the National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at Elliots Beach, Besant Nagar on Saturday.

According to a press release, Rotary Rajan Eye Bank (RREB), Rajan Eye Care Hospital (RECH) and Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar (RCMT) conducted the rally under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association (TNOA) and Madras City Ophthalmic Association. The fortnight was being observed from August 25 to September 8.

Ms. Suhasini pledged to donate her eyes on the occasion. This was the 23rd year that RREB is conducting the rally to create awareness on eye donation. Mahaveer Bothra, district governor, Rotary International District 3233, Arulmozhivarman, president of TNOA, Narendra Srisrimal, president of RCMT, Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, RECH and Sujatha Mohan, director, RREB took part.

