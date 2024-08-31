GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eye donation awareness rally held

Rotary Rajan Eye Bank (RREB), Rajan Eye Care Hospital (RECH) and Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar (RCMT) conducted the rally under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association (TNOA) and Madras City Ophthalmic Association

Published - August 31, 2024 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students from schools and colleges participated in the eye donation awareness rally flagged off by actor Suhasini Manirathnam held as a part of the National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at Elliots Beach, Besant Nagar on Saturday.

Students from schools and colleges participated in the eye donation awareness rally flagged off by actor Suhasini Manirathnam held as a part of the National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at Elliots Beach, Besant Nagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R.RAGHUNATHAN

Actor Suhasini Manirathnam flagged off an eye donation awareness rally held as a part of the National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at Elliots Beach, Besant Nagar on Saturday.

According to a press release, Rotary Rajan Eye Bank (RREB), Rajan Eye Care Hospital (RECH) and Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar (RCMT) conducted the rally under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association (TNOA) and Madras City Ophthalmic Association. The fortnight was being observed from August 25 to September 8.

Ms. Suhasini pledged to donate her eyes on the occasion. This was the 23rd year that RREB is conducting the rally to create awareness on eye donation. Mahaveer Bothra, district governor, Rotary International District 3233, Arulmozhivarman, president of TNOA, Narendra Srisrimal, president of RCMT, Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, RECH and Sujatha Mohan, director, RREB took part.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.