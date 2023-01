January 12, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is organising a Road Safety Week Campaign till January 17. As part of the campaign, Sankara Nethralaya in association with Carl Zeiss Vision Care, is holding eye check up camps for motorists in and around Chennai city. According to a press release issued by Sankara Nethralaya, the idea was to celebrate the week under the theme of “ Swachhata Pakhwada“, to engage all government employees to participate in the programme.

