Eye camp conducted for photojournalists

31 October 2021 01:07 IST

Around 120 photojournalists were screened for various eye ailments at a day-long free eye camp, organised by the Tamil Nadu Press Photographers Association and Rajan Eye Care Hospital, at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu inaugurated the camp.

Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, provided free lifetime privilege cards for all members of the association, which was formed in 2006 for the welfare of photojournalists.

