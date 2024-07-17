Eyal Media joins hands with Rotary Clubs to end child begging and promote literacy

Eyal Media, in collaboration with the Rotary Clubs, organised a social cause awareness event on Wednesday, aiming to achieve 100% literacy and to eradicate child begging in Chennai. This marks their 19th year of this initiative.

The event began with a documentary, an awareness video on the continued effort on their fight against child begging. The chief guest, N.S. Saravanan, District Governor RID 3234, commented: “This business was started by selfish individuals. We must unite and put an end to it. Any revolution requires consistent effort.”

K.L. Rao, Chief of UNICEF Social Policy, spoke about the plight of children in the streets who often don’t know when their next meal will come. He emphasised the need for more events and discussions to promote child welfare. School Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi sent a video message for the event.

Satchithananda Valan Michael, the High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations, also spoke and asked the audience to join hands to the cause along with the Rotary Clubs. The event featured various forms of entertainment, including mime and singing, and saw the launch of short film, ‘Varumai Kanavu’ to raise awareness.

