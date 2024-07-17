GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eyal Media joins hands with Rotary Clubs to end child begging and promote literacy

Published - July 17, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Eyal Media, in collaboration with the Rotary Clubs, organised a social cause awareness event on Wednesday, aiming to achieve 100% literacy and to eradicate child begging in Chennai. This marks their 19th year of this initiative. 

The event began with a documentary, an awareness video on the continued effort on their fight against child begging. The chief guest, N.S. Saravanan, District Governor RID 3234, commented: “This business was started by selfish individuals. We must unite and put an end to it. Any revolution requires consistent effort.” 

K.L. Rao, Chief of UNICEF Social Policy, spoke about the plight of children in the streets who often don’t know when their next meal will come. He emphasised the need for more events and discussions to promote child welfare. School Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi sent a video message for the event.

Satchithananda Valan Michael, the High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations, also spoke and asked the audience to join hands to the cause along with the Rotary Clubs. The event featured various forms of entertainment, including mime and singing, and saw the launch of short film, ‘Varumai Kanavu’ to raise awareness.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.