Extremely unusual, says E. Sreedharan on Chennai road cave-in

Referring to a section of an arterial road caving in near the site of underground tunnelling for the Metro Rail in Chennai, E. Sreedharan, principal adviser to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said, “Such incidents are extremely unusual, unless there is some technical fault or flaw in the use of the tunnel boring machine.”

Speaking over phone to The Hindu, Mr. Sreedharan said he could not comment further on the incident without going into details.

On the safety protocol to be followed at tunnelling sites, he said it depended on whether it was at the entry to the tunnel or in the interior.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, he said, was the prime consultant for the Chennai Metro project till about four years ago, mainly clarifying doubts of the general consultant. It had also prepared a Detailed Project Report in 2008-09, but was no longer associated with it, he said.