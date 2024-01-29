ADVERTISEMENT

Extra learning material released for government students to prepare well for final exams

January 29, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

Meghna M.

With the public examinations only a month away, the school education department handed out learning materials to students of Class X and XII to help prepare better for the exams.

The books were prepared by subject teacher experts from government schools. The books focus on questions that most often appear in question papers and with emphasis on important chapters where the students can score better.

“The materials are prepared as a way to help the weak students score better and pursue higher education. The books were handed over to the students last week and the answers are solved in remedial classes,” said S. Mars, Chief Educational Officer, Chennai District.

Separate books for all the subjects in Class XII and Class X including physics, biology, commerce, accountancy, science and language were prepared. “The books are a huge help for students in subjects such as physics as they are able to focus on the topics that are simplified in it. Most students in the school turn to these books when the exams are near as it covers the topics which would at least help them pass the exam,” said a teacher from the government school in Vyasarpadi.

These learning materials are prepared targeting those students who find it difficult to perform in exams. “If there is a five mark question then it gives students the tips to at least score three in that answer,” said a teacher from a government school in Ashok Nagar.

The education department carries out the exercise every year and a new book is prepared to suit the students’ requirement. “The book focuses on important concepts and does not tackle the subject matter wholly. It is broken down so that the students are not thrown off by the enormous material in the textbook, when they find it hard to study from the complete textbook,” the teacher added.

