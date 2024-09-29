Extending the banquet hall and curbing food waste

In the streets of Chennai, where grand celebrations often leave behind plates piled high with untouched food, this man saw what most others did not — the need to extend the banquet hall and let the uninvited poor in.

And this man, R. Arun Kumar made common cause with a major surplus food distribution movement No Food Waste that originated in Coimbatore, and through that association, saw the rise of “No Food Waste — Chennai”. Over the years, the Chennai chapter has formed a rock-solid core team and a sizeable body of volunteers willing to go the extra mile.

In existence for the past six years, the Chennai chapter of No Food Waste has been finding fresh plates for surplus food not just in Chennai district, but also the surrounding Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts.

The NGO steps in to collect food that overshoots calculated plates at weddings, restaurants, college canteens and hotel buffets, ensuring it meets safety standards before being delivered straight to the hungry.

Ever since he transitioned from a corporate career (as an employee in a variety of startups, the telecom sector and as a freelancer) to community service (as regional director of No Food Waste in Chennai region), Arun’s plate has been full. For, the hungry is always with us; and people invariably leave a chunk of any gastronomic fare untouched.

In the wider Chennai Metropolitan Area, this movement has provided meals to over 25 lakh individuals – and that has obviously entailed considerable work for Arun and his team.

Between food rescue and delivery, there are unavoidable stages. Arun explains that “No Food Waste” ensures that untouched excess food is collected, verified, and donated to the needy in compliance with strict FSSAI guidelines. To enhance transparency, donors receive photographic evidence and acknowledgement once their contributions reach those in need. Food is distributed to daily wage workers, slum areas and homes. Arun emphasises, “Every time we collect food, it is a step towards a zero-waste future.” In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when food insecurity soared, Arun and his team launched their own kitchen to prepare fresh meals, reaching some of the city’s most vulnerable populations. This shift highlights their commitment and ability to adapt and serve those in need during challenging times.

An essential component of No Food Waste’s operations is their active involvement in people’s celebrations, made possible by their kitchen. Residents across Chennai are encouraged to celebrate milestones — such as birthdays and anniversaries — by ordering food through the organisation, which is then donated to those in need. As Arun puts it, “The joy of feeding someone who truly needs it is unmatched. It is time we rethink how we celebrate and make sure no one is left behind.”

To further their mission, No Food Waste collaborates with businesses and events to spread awareness about food wastage. By partnering with well-known restaurants such as Saravana Bhavan and institutions and organisations such as IIT Madras and Zoho, No Food Waste has created a network of food donors who contribute regularly. Notably, hotels such as Savera notify the NGO when excess food is available after large events, ensuring no meal goes to waste.

As food waste contributes to methane emissions, he has strong words for it. “Food waste is a crime against society, and reducing it is crucial for both the environment and humanity,” says Arun.

To further raise awareness, the organisation’s “Foodathon” initiative encourages participation in community runs, with every participating individual indirectly ensuring donation of five food packets. At the time this article begins to be read from the pages of The Hindu Downtown (on September 29), a Foodathon would be under way at Besant Nagar.

If you have extra food after an event or at home, you can call the helpline (9962790877) or reach out via social media. Those interested in sponsoring or donating may contact “No Food Waste” at nofoodwastechennai@gmail.com. No Food Waste has over one hundred volunteers, but can do with many more, says Arun, inviting residents to volunteer with this group.

 A legend lives on

A spot known as “Gypsy” at Marina Beach for Sherwood Forest. A band of volunteering surplus food cartons-lugging women and men for the merry men. The legend of Robin Hood flourishes in Chennai, motifs from the English folklore overwritten by local examples.

Welcome to the Chennai Chapter of Robin Hood Army (RHA), a group engaged in surplus food rescue and distribution. The Marina Beach — specifically a spot called Gypsy not far from the Swimming Pool — serves as a major launching pad for its outreach programmes. RHA Chennai however has a foot — and a ladle, if you like — in every hunger hotspot in Chennai. The “registry” includes bus stops and railway stations, even a patch near the bridge on posh TTK Road. There is no place impermeable to hunger and so, RHA volunteers in Chennai who work tirelessly, packing and distributing meals, are indispensable.

A global phenomenon present in many countries, this modern-day legend called Robin Hood Army touched empty plates and hungry stomachs in India because two individuals, Neel Ghose and Aarushi Batra from Delhi, cared. It now spans across India. Its beginnings in Chennai were small, the most notable intervention in the early days happening at Winner’s Bakery in Adyar and from there, it has grown into a community of around 350 volunteers dedicated to serving those in hunger. RHA Chennai operates largely through the reach of an ubiquitous messenger, WhatsApp. The digital tool connects volunteers, facilitates quick coordination, and mobilises support across Chennai. Set in the mould of surplus food rescue groups, RHA thrives on donations of excess food by events, weddings and individuals seeking to make a difference. Each meal collected represents not just food but a sigh of relief for someone struggling to make ends meet.

When the pandemic struck, RHA Chennai had its mission rewritten and extended. It launched vaccination drives and delivered groceries to families facing food insecurity, says Mohammed Farhaan, Chennai city representative of RHA.

Through collaborations with organisations such as Hindustan Unilever, it reached over 750 families, ensuring no one was left behind. The efforts even extended to remote areas along the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border, including Ponneri, where many residents lacked access to basic healthcare and identification, he adds.

When the world began to recover from the pandemic, RHA Chennai found out that the crisis had even altered the charity ecosystem. The support systems having dwindled, the group found its cherished weekly food drives, especially at Marina Beach, coming to a halt. It continues to rely on the goodwill of volunteers and local partnerships, including PMR Logistics, which provides transportation support free of charge, ensuring that supplies reach those who need them the most. RHA stands out as a zero-funds organisation (as its website clearly says) deriving strength from a tested volunteer-driven operational model. Eschewing financial transactions, they rely on in-kind donations, proving that compassion can thrive without monetary exchanges.

The Chennai chapter of RHA is totally dependent on volunteers and does not have any full-time staff; not even a registered office, says Farhaan. “Helping others does not always mean giving money,” he emphasises. “Even the smallest actions can create significant impacts.” RHA Chennai invites individuals to join its volunteer force. Those interested in joining this Army can connect through its Facebook page or register on its official website.

