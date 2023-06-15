Extend net, mobile banking facilities to cooperative banks’ customers: Minister

June 15, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periyakaruppan on Thursday directed officials to extend net banking, WhatsApp payments and mobile banking facilities to the two crore customers of banks under the cooperative umbrella in Tamil Nadu.

Following a discussion with officials of the company Infrasoft Technology, which offers technical support to the Co-operation Department, he said cyber security features should also be upgraded.

Sources said cooperative banks were in the process of improving technology in the apex bank — Tamil Nadu State Cooperative Bank —, 23 central banks and 300 urban banks and their branches.

The department also aims at providing improved banking facilities to members of 4,500 primary agricultural credit cooperative societies.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies N. Subbaiyan and Joint Managing Director of Urban cooperative banks Sivamalar, among others, participated in the meeting.

