Chennai

Extend MGNREGA work to 200 days, says PMK

The PMK on Monday demanded that work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act be extended to 200 days instead of the present 100 days.

In a statement, its founder S. Ramadoss said that the recent data about employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu makes it clear that Government should safeguard the livelihood of people.

“Work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act has once again begun and it is expected that the number of people employed through it will increase in the coming days. The markets will take few more weeks to provide jobs for formal and informal sector workers. Millions of workers depend on MGNREGA for employment,” he said.

An extra ₹40,000 crore has been added for the rural employment scheme to ₹61,000 crore already announced by the Centre, which would make it possible to increase the number of employable days through the scheme.

“It is possible to increase the number of employable days to 200. It can improve the livelihood of people who have lost jobs and income,” he said.

He further said that only ₹1436.81 crore has been set aside for the scheme in Tamil Nadu through which a family will receive work for only 6 days a month at a daily wage of ₹200 instead of ₹256.

“It is clear that the funds set aside by Centre for Tamil Nadu is not enough with more people seeking work through MGNREGA. The MGNREGA is not just a scheme to provide guaranteed work in rural areas but a scheme to kickstart growth rural growth and in turn spur India’s economic growth. The money spent through this scheme will be spent in the consumer market which will increase rupee liquidity,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:49:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/extend-mgnrega-work-to-200-days-says-pmk/article31674595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY