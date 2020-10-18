Extend deadline for property tax: Stalin

Decision of the Corporation to impose fine is unacceptable, says DMK president

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to increase to 45 days from 15 days the time given to pay the half-yearly property tax.

“On the one hand the Corporation announces 5% incentive for those who pay the tax within 15 days and on the other hand seeks to impose a 2% fine from the 16th day. It is like giving with one hand and taking away with the another hand,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

The DMK chief said that at a time when people were going through untold sufferings and activities have come to a standstill, the decision of the Corporation to impose fine was unacceptable.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should increase the timeframe to 45 days and incentive to 10%,” he said.