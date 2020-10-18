Extend deadline for property tax: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to increase to 45 days from 15 days the time given to pay the half-yearly property tax.
“On the one hand the Corporation announces 5% incentive for those who pay the tax within 15 days and on the other hand seeks to impose a 2% fine from the 16th day. It is like giving with one hand and taking away with the another hand,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.
The DMK chief said that at a time when people were going through untold sufferings and activities have come to a standstill, the decision of the Corporation to impose fine was unacceptable.
“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should increase the timeframe to 45 days and incentive to 10%,” he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath