Expression of interest invited for ornamental fish trade centre at Kolathur

June 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The facility that will come up near Padi bridge on a 3.94-acre piece of land will have 240 shops of two sizes — 15 sq m. and 20 sq m. each — a cafeteria, children’s play area and an underground parking space

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Fisheries Department has called for expression of interest (EOI) from parties to set up an ornamental fish trade centre of international standards at Kolathur. Private parties having experience in constructing and operating facilities like agriculture market or cold storage or commercial real estate can participate in the EOI.

The facility that will come up near Padi bridge on a 3.94-acre piece of land will have 240 shops of two sizes — 15 sq m. and 20 sq m. each — a cafeteria, children’s play area and an underground parking space and an administrative building measuring around 4,700 sq. ft.  

Sources said the interested party should market the facilities, operate and maintain the space, generate and collect revenue from the operation of the trade centre under the public private partnership mode. The operator is expected to study the site and surroundings and prepare a vision for development.

Kolathur is said to be the second largest hub for ornamental fish in the country and around 250 persons run ornamental fish production units. Ornamental fish traders across the country source fish, aquatic plants and accessories from Kolathur, which generates business worth more than ₹200 crore every year.

A total of 400 species of ornamental fishes are sold in 11 wholesale/retail rates, ranging from ₹3 to ₹1.50 lakh. However, they are scattered all over the area and there is not enough space for even parking.

“We want to organise the industry and help the stakeholders,” said another source. The ₹50-crore project would help around 2,000 families that are involved in breeding, selling and exporting ornamental fish.

