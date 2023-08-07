HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expression of interest called for renting milk analysers, says Minister

August 07, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, whose popular brand is Aavin, has called for expression of interest (EOI) from companies for renting around 6,000 milk analysers for collection centres, Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj has said.

“The equipment will help ensure spot acknowledgement for farmers and proper quality to the consumer since it records parameters, including fat content, solids-non-fat, water content and any adulteration,” the Minister told The Hindu.

“We already have spot acknowledgement at around 6,000 points. We want to quickly cover the rest too. Since one analyser will cost around ₹35,000, EOI is the better option. It will help us cut down costs while ensuring service for farmers. When farmers get the acknowledgement immediately, they are happy with the service,” the Dairy Development Minister added.

This effort is part of the steps to ensure quality at all stages – from procurement to end supply. “We are in the process of creating standard operating procedures for all quality checks. The Food Safety Department has been conducting a training programme for our staff and we are ensuring that the quality checks put in place by Aavin and the department are implemented properly,” he added.

Aavin recently sought suggestions from the public regarding the cooperative set up of the Federation. “The cooperative set up needs to be organised properly and our approach should be farmers-centric. I have ensured that payment to the farmers is made on time. That was one of the first steps that I took,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.