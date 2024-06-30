ADVERTISEMENT

Exposed power cables pose a threat to Keelkattalai, Madipakkam residents

Published - June 30, 2024 10:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Needs attention: A power cable has been left exposed on Ambedkar Main Road.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has been installing underground electricity cables at Keelkattalai and on the arterial roads of Madipakkam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work has been executed shoddily at most of the places.

The cables have been left exposed on the arterial Ambedkar Main Road and Sabari Salai, where Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses are operated and which get flooded even after a brief spell of rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work has been going on for the past one month at Keelkattalai. Here, the contractor has failed to install route markers, with the cables half-buried in shallow pits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On some streets, the heavy-duty cables can be seen installed above the storm water drains.

The residents request Tangedco to lay the cables properly to avoid accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

D. David Manohar, Pallavaram.

Tangedco responds:

A senior official of Tangedco has said the project is being carried out through the Tantransco (the power transmission system operator. The complaint will be looked into and the contractor will be advised to take remedial measures.

Plea for action

Residents of Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai-Royapettah High Road junction are worried by the exposed underground power cables linked to the junction boxes. Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai is an arterial road. Rainwater stagnates on the road margin and submerges the exposed cables. The residents request Tangedco to take steps to install the cables properly.

T. Anandan, Mylapore

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US