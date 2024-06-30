GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Exposed power cables pose a threat to Keelkattalai, Madipakkam residents

Published - June 30, 2024 10:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Needs attention: A power cable has been left exposed on Ambedkar Main Road.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has been installing underground electricity cables at Keelkattalai and on the arterial roads of Madipakkam.

The work has been executed shoddily at most of the places.

The cables have been left exposed on the arterial Ambedkar Main Road and Sabari Salai, where Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses are operated and which get flooded even after a brief spell of rain.

The work has been going on for the past one month at Keelkattalai. Here, the contractor has failed to install route markers, with the cables half-buried in shallow pits.

On some streets, the heavy-duty cables can be seen installed above the storm water drains.

The residents request Tangedco to lay the cables properly to avoid accidents.

D. David Manohar, Pallavaram.

Tangedco responds:

A senior official of Tangedco has said the project is being carried out through the Tantransco (the power transmission system operator. The complaint will be looked into and the contractor will be advised to take remedial measures.

Plea for action

Residents of Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai-Royapettah High Road junction are worried by the exposed underground power cables linked to the junction boxes. Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai is an arterial road. Rainwater stagnates on the road margin and submerges the exposed cables. The residents request Tangedco to take steps to install the cables properly.

T. Anandan, Mylapore

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

