Export terminal shut for a brief period due to cargo pile-up

Cargo overflow resulted in the closure of the Chennai Export Cargo Terminal gate on Friday for some time, causing inconvenience to agents.

Dinesh Krishnan, Regional Chairman, southern region, Air Cargo Agents Association of India (ACAAI) called it a recurring issue needing intervention. “There are two cargo terminal operators. Their inefficiency has resulted in this issue recurring at the export cargo terminal. Usually, the trucks come, deliver the cargo, and we complete the customs, and the cargo is taken to the flight. This process is completed within 3-4 hours. But when this issue occurred, some of the agents couldn’t load the cargo on time, and flights were missed. Also, some of the cargo that had to be urgently exported were rushed and taken to other airports like the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru,” he said.

An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the issue was caused by the overbooking of cargo. “The main issue is overbooking of cargo. If this is done, how can the cargo be cleared on time? Export cargo booking and clearing should be regulated and done periodically,” he said.

An official of AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS) said the gate was shut only for a brief period to regulate the trucks, after which the issue was resolved. “There was a pile-up of cargo and the warehouse faced congestion for a while, because of which we had to close the gate and manage the truck movement. We sorted the issue within a short span of time,” he said.