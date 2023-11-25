HamberMenu
Expo showcases Japanese culture and tourism in Chennai

November 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan, Chennai, at the Chennai-Japan Expo 2023 on Saturday.

Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan, Chennai, at the Chennai-Japan Expo 2023 on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The Consulate General of Japan in Chennai and ABK AOTS DOSOKAI, Tamil Nadu Centre, organised the Chennai Japan Expo 2023 at VR Chennai here on Saturday to showcase the Japanese culture, tourism, technology and language.

The expo, inaugurated by Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan, Chennai also aimed at providing information on job opportunities (in Japan) to the city residents.

The expo was organised for the second consecutive year and sought to strengthen Japan-India ties. There were stalls exhibiting Japanese traditional dolls, Ikebana, Bonsai, and of Japanese language schools in the State. Various Japanese companies participated to show their manufacturing excellence and work culture. Besides workshops on origami and martial arts demonstration on Judo and Kobudo, seminars were held on Japanese management and technologies.

A stall on actor Rajinikanth-starrer Muthu, which is still celebrated by Japanese fans, attracted many visitors. Mr. Masayuki interacted with some students about the movie, which was translated in Japanese for their audience two decades ago.

A study abroad and scholarship programme was organised by University of Tokyo, India office, to encourage students to take up education in Japan.

