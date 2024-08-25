Exploring The Hindu and Chennai’s legacy through art trail

Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai, an interdisciplinary collective, organised an art trail at The Hindu office on Sunday.

The event began with a tour for 11 participants through the premises of the Kasturi buildings, culminating in the urban sketching of the photos from the The Hindu’s archival photo exhibit.

Aafreen, one of the members leading the art trail, sketched a 1973 photo of the MCC tennis stadium, noting, “We all know about the mainstream things of Chennai, but these are often hidden. This stadium in the archival photo exhibit stood out for me.”

Jagan, actor, also participated in the art trail, sketching the buses of Chennai, and later created a sketch that was inspired by the illustrations appeared in The Hindu. “I am a sketching enthusiast. Today is about urban sketching which is capturing the moment. The current generation might not know the history of how things came about, so it is great to see such archives, which only The Hindu can provide,” he remarked.

Participants sketched various details of the building, including stained glass windows, pillars, and vintage elevators. The group included both new Chennai residents eager to learn about the city, and the old who were evoked by the nostalgia. “I am sketching the Prabhat theatre, a landmark that no longer exists in Chennai,” Renuka said.

