What secrets do X-rays whisper?

Most COVID-19 patients present with mild symptoms — sore throat, fever, running nose or a dry cough. But the infection can get really bad in some, extensively damaging their lungs and landing them in intensive care with ventilator support.

Radiological imaging such as X-rays, lung ultrasound and sometimes high-resolution CT scan of the lungs are needed in every COVID-19 patient admitted to a hospital. These scans are invaluable in distinguishing SARS-COV-2 infection from other respiratory infections that affect the lung. Some studies have shown high-resolution CT scans to be as efficacious if not better than RT-PCR kits in diagnosing COVID-19. Radiological scans give the physician key inputs about the progression of the disease. Serial X-rays can predict the course of the patient at the hospital and show a red alert in case the condition worsens.

To clarify, a majority of the patients with mild symptoms of infection can be managed at the OPD stage and they rarely require scans. However, every in-patient will require a radiological scan at the hospital.

X-rays and the CT scans in COVID-19 patients show small patchy translucent white areas in the lung — what the radiologists call “GGO or ground glass opacities”. They are more commonly found in outer and lower parts of lungs. In some patients, the CT scans show a crisscross pattern of white lines called a “crazy paving” appearance. These changes completely resolve back to normal in most patients as they get better. But if the patient’s condition worsens, the changes may extensively involve one or both the lungs causing “white out” lungs, and this is the time when the patient typically needs intubation and ventilator support. In such cases, it is common to see a certain degree of residual scarring in lungs that may persist for a lifetime in a patient.

AI-powered models

Artificial intelligence-powered deep learning models that utilise convolutional neural networks are being increasingly used in chest X-ray and CT scan reads. They demonstrate excellent sensitivity and specificity and are useful in diagnosing COVID-19 when there are not sufficient number of radiologists around or when the number of patients are high. Many AI companies have made their software free on the web. The physician, in the absence of a radiologist, may upload the patient’s chest X-ray and get a report by machine reading from these platforms.

The multiple ways in which the SARS-COV-2 affects various organs of the body are still being researched and understood. Radiology with its armamentarium of high end imagery and technology, offers a clear window to the human body. It helps doctors understand the disease in all its complexity. As history has time and again proven, the better you know your enemy, the easier it is to best him in a fight.