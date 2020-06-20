Experts warn against direct viewing of partial solar eclipse

CHENNAI

20 June 2020 23:52 IST

Phenomenon to be visible at 10.22 a.m. today

Skygazers will get to witness a partial solar eclipse in the city on Sunday. But, ophthalmologists noted that it should not be viewed with naked eyes as it would cause retinal damage.

In Chennai, the partial eclipse will begin at 10.22 a.m. and the maximum intensity of the eclipse would be around 11.58 a.m.

Among the ultraviolet rays A, B, and C - B and C are absorbed by the cornea and lens. “Ultraviolet A rays can damage the cells in the retina that are responsible for vision and potentially lead to blindness,” said Sashwanthi Mohan, consultant at Rajan Eye Care Hospital.

Observing the rays for more than 90 seconds without eye protection would lead to retinal damage and the process would be painless. It would take from a few hours to a few days to manifest signs of the damage, she cautioned.

The symptoms of damage could be loss of central vision, blurred or distorted vision, altered colour vision, blind spots in vision and frontotemporal headache, Dr. Sashwanthi added. Children and pregnant women can watch the eclipse on the television.

According to S. Soundararajaperumal, executive director, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, one of the safe methods to observe the sun is by projection. Binoculars or a small telescope mounted on a tripod can be used to project a magnified image of the sun on a white card. But, people must not look through the device.

The sun can be observed directly with specifically designed filters like shade number 14 welder’s glass, which would be available at welding supply outlets.

Pinhole projection using white cardboard with a small hole and use of small mirrors covered with a cardboard with holes are other methods, he said.