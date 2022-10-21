Experts underline need for supportive public policies for small farmers

They explained that the small farmers were the largest section of the climate-vulnerable population

Experts belonging to the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), including its Chairperson Madhura Swaminathan, made a strong case for the small farmers of India who hold very less land, earn very less and yet ensure food security for the multitudes.

They underlined the need for supportive public policies and access to scientific knowledge and technology in bridging yield gaps and improving farmer incomes. The need for their overall socio-economic development was also pointed out at the hybrid session on ‘Climate Equity: Adaptation for Small Farmers in India’.

Speaking at a breakout session at the World Food Prize Foundation 2022 International Borlaug Dialogue, Ms. Swaminathan said when talking about climate equity with a focus on adaptation, one must keep in mind the size of the holdings and their incomes too. She told the audience that 90 million farmers, who had less than one hectare of land earned less than US$ 117 per month and those with 1-2 hectares earned US$165 per month.

Vulnerable section

T. Jayaraman, senior fellow at MSSRF’s Climate Change Programme, said there were several dimensions to climate equity in the context of India and its small farmers. These dimensions also offered lessons for small farmers the world over. He explained that the small farmers were the largest section of the climate-vulnerable population.

Historically, the contribution of the farmers of South Asia, constituting India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, to global warming was less than 4%, and even in the present, their carbon footprint is very small. However, the carbon-mitigation budget allocated to them is very small. The IPCC said South Asia should manage with just 6% of this budget, which will be a major challenge, he said.

Sreeja Jaiswal, Humboldt International Climate Protection Post-Doctoral Fellow, University of Heidelberg, Germany, said because of the challenges in agriculture, it would be better for India to focus on improvements in productivity and adaptivity to address them.

She said the country with its low levels of mechanisation, inputs and irrigation would benefit from an integrated approach to adaptation.