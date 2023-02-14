Experts talk about regenerative medicine in paediatric surgery and oesophageal substitutes

February 14, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three doctors from the United Kingdom elaborated on various aspects of regenerative medicine in paediatric surgery, oesophageal substitutes in children and surgery of complex airway disease in children at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital (KKCTH) on Tuesday.

Delivering the Prof. M.S. Ramakrishnan Memorial Endowment Oration on “Regenerative Medicine in Paediatric Surgery, Paolo De Coppi, professor of Paediatric Surgery, Developmental Biology and Cancer Department, UCL GOS Institute of Child Health, London, U.K., spoke on the road taken so far in engineering tissues to create organs for children.

He discussed cases including that of a stem cell-based tissue engineered tracheal replacement in a child. Prof. Coppi said in children with oesophageal atresia, gastric pull up was not always possible. “We are trying for several years to engineer an oesophagus when repair or substitution is not possible. We are working with stem cell biologists for a functional oesophagus,” he said.

Speaking on gastric transposition, Joe Curry, senior consultant, neonatal and specialist paediatric surgeon, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust, said most of the patient population was those with oesophageal atresia with long/wide gap, failed repair elsewhere, corrosive injury and button battery injuries. “It is possible now to perform minimally invasive technique,” he said. He outlined the outcomes of gastric transposition and circumstances not appropriate to use the stomach as a conduit, and other conduits such as colon and jejunum.

Nagarajan Muthialu, consultant cardiothoracic Surgeon, lead thoracic and tracheal surgeon, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, who performed a slide tracheoplasty in a child with long segment tracheal stenosis at KKCTH, said they do see an inability to ventilate, near-death episodes and recurrent infections in children soon after birth.

In their series, 12% of patients came on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), he said, adding that 69% of patients had associated cardiac defects. With increasing experience of slide tracheoplasty, the outcomes were better, he observed. “Long segment congenital tracheal stenosis is best treated in a specialised centre. Slide tracheoplasty is the gold standard form of repair,” he said.

Long-segment tracheal stenosis was characterised by abnormal narrowing of a segment of the trachea. This narrowing impairs the child’s ability to breathe normally, a press release said. Among others, Priya Ramachandran, head of paediatric surgery, KKCTH, spoke.