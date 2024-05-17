ADVERTISEMENT

Experts stress on regular exercise, salt-free diet and regular health check-up as key measures to prevent hypertension

Updated - May 17, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Awareness campaign on hypertension organised at Government Stanley Hospital to mark World Hypertension Day

The Hindu Bureau

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi took part in an awareness campaign on hypertension organised by Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Friday to mark World Hypertension Day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and experts from Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Friday emphasised the significance of regular physical activity and avoiding salty foods as key measures in preventing hypertension.

ADVERTISEMENT

To mark World Hypertension Day, the hospital organised an awareness campaign on hypertension. Informative stalls detailing the effects of high blood pressure (BP) on other organs were set up. Patients were offered free blood pressure check up and consultation with doctors.

Mr. Bedi, along with Stanley Government Hospital Dean P. Balaji, Director of Medical Education and Research J. Sangumani, and other specialists, visited the stalls and the patients in the hypertension outpatient ward. Some patients were given free BP-monitoring apparatus.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference, Mr. Bedi said hypertension and diabetes are two of the major non-communicable diseases among the Indian population. Highlighting the consequences of hypertension, Mr. Bedi said uncontrolled BP will also affect kidneys and cause irreversible eyesight issues. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“To control BP, some lifestyle habits must be followed. Number one is diet. Fast food, junk food and food high in salt content, preserved red meat must be avoided. Consumption of legumes, fruits, and vegetables is recommended. Number two is exercise,” he said, adding that regular physical exercise, breathing exercises and yoga will help in keeping hypertension under control.    

Mr. Bedi also stressed the importance of a stress-free environment and regular health check ups for hypertension patients to avoid complications such as chronic kidney disease and neurological issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US