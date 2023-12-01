Experts stress on preventing complications due to diabetes

December 01, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

It is unlikely that diabetes can be eliminated completely because family history of diabetes and ageing are non-modifiable risk factors but complications due to diabetes can be prevented through certain measures that included good control of “ABCD” — A1c (glycated haemoglobin) level less than seven per cent, Blood pressure below 130/80 mmHg, Cholesterol (LDL) level below 70 mg/dL and Discipline by way of diet, exercise and reducing stress, and ensuring regularity of follow-up, V. Mohan, chairman and chief of Diabetology, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation said.

Delivering the 19th Prof Arcot Gajaraj Memorial Oration on “A Diabetes Complications Free India: Hype or Reality” on Friday, he said it could be made a reality but all need to work together.

Questioning whether the diabetes epidemic was due to genetic factors or environment factors, he said that environment factors have changed, and there were three main risk factors — excess carbs (increased glycemic load), less physical activity and urbanisation.

Dr. Mohan cited their studies that established rice was linked to diabetes and that physical activity can cut the risk of diabetes. “We are worried about the complications of diabetes,” he said. The complications were coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, retinopathy, nephropathy and neuropathy.

He elaborated on a “formula” for diabetes complications free India. Detect diabetes early and try to reverse it in the pre-diabetes stage itself, achieve good control of ABCD and ensure regularity of follow-up.

“The younger the age at onset of diabetes, the longer the exposure to diabetes and greater the risk of complications,” he said, highlighting the importance of screening, especially for those with a family history of diabetes. He said a study showed that regular follow-up reduced kidney diseases and eye complications.

Dr. Mohan noted that the first 10 years were very important to keep diabetes under control. “Exercise regularly, eat a reasonably healthy diet and reduce stress,” he said.

Former Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu C. Sylendra Babu said that doctors faced a lot of challenges. To safeguard doctors from false accusations and motivated litigations, Mr. Babu, said as the chief of police, he issued an order to police officers on how to deal with complaints of negligence on the part of doctors. He stressed the need for following science-based medicine.

P.B. Sivaraman, consultant urologist, transplant surgeon, head of urology and chairman of CURI Hospital and A. Jaishree Gajaraj, chairperson, Target Foundation and Kausalya Gajaraj Charitable Trust spoke.

