ADVERTISEMENT

Experts stress on importance of preconception care for women to improve pregnancy outcomes

Published - July 20, 2024 11:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Medical experts and researchers have highlighted the vital role of preconception care for women in India to minimise risks and achieve the best possible pregnancy outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a workshop held by The George Institute for Global Health and DIWAS, a non-profit organisation working on women’s health, in Chennai on Saturday, experts underscored the importance of preconception care, which can help in reducing risks of preterm birth, low birth weight, maternal complications and neonatal complications. 

The Reproductive and Child Health and Adolescent Programme under the National Health Mission in India aims to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality by 2030. While it prioritises improving a woman’s wellbeing during and after pregnancy, preconception care is equally crucial, say experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usha Sriram, founder of DIWAS and Head of Diabetes and Endocrinology at the Voluntary Health Services, Chennai, said, “The number of women in the reproductive age group in the country is over 300 million. So we are looking at this as a low hanging fruit, in the sense that if we address their issues, we put all those women on a healthy trajectory.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Usha has developed a comprehensive ‘A-Z’ guideline for medical practitioners and community health workers involved in preconception care. This guideline addresses a wide range of factors, from pre-existing conditions like anaemia and blood pressure to environmental influences and social determinants of health.

Jane Hirst, Program Director of Women’s Health at The George Institute for Global Health, said, “By managing chronic diseases, optimising maternal nutritional status and promoting healthy lifestyle behaviours, healthcare providers can significantly mitigate adverse maternal and foetal outcomes.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US