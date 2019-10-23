Experts stress on early detection of breast cancer

Apollo Hospitals organised a panel discussion on the importance of early detection of breast cancer in line with the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Tuesday.

During the session, a panel of experts from Apollo Cancer Centre educated students of Stella Maris College on the stages of breast cancer. The objective was to raise awareness among young women on the importance of recognising and screening for any symptom of breast cancer.

Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, said in India, breast cancer has become the most common form of cancer in women, and delayed diagnosis leads to a high mortality rate.

Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals, said it was critical that early on, women become aware about reducing risk factors of breast cancer.

On the occasion, students pledged to support the fight against breast cancer and showcased their art works based on the theme “Importance of breast cancer awareness”, according to a press release.