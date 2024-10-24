GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Experts stress early detection, treatment to prevent corneal blindness 

Doctors say, the prevalence of corneal blindness in India is higher among younger adults and rural populations, largely due to occupational hazards and limited access to healthcare

Updated - October 24, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Early detection and treatment of corneal issues are crucial to prevent severe complications and restore vision, said experts from Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital on Thursday at a webinar organised to raise awareness on corneal blindness. 

The issue of corneal blindness in our country is significant, accounting for about 7.5% of total blindness cases, with around 1.2 million people affected. Corneal blindness can stem from various causes, including infections, injuries, malnutrition (especially vitamin A deficiency), congenital issues, and post-operative complications, they said.

Preethi Naveen, senior ophthalmologist, Dr. Agarwal Refractive and Cornea Foundation, Chennai, Smit M. Bavariya, cataract surgeon, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Mumbai, and Sanjana Vatsa, consultant ophthalmologist, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Indiranagar, Bengaluru took part in the webinar briefing. 

The doctors said in India, the prevalence of corneal blindness is higher among younger adults and rural populations, largely due to occupational hazards and limited access to healthcare. To address this, initiatives are being implemented to enhance accessibility to eye care in underserved areas, including expanding eye banks and increasing awareness about prevention and treatment.

According to the experts, the impact of corneal blindness extends beyond individual health, affecting families and communities. Those with vision loss face significant challenges in daily activities, limiting their ability to work and engage in society, creating increased economic burden on families and healthcare systems, particularly in rural areas with limited resources. 

Techniques now allow for precise transplants of specific corneal layers, facilitating better recovery and outcomes, the doctors said, and called for enhanced public awareness.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:03 pm IST

