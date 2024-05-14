GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Experts shine light on practical aspects of economics in The Hindu Career Counselling webinar

Published - May 14, 2024 06:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Experts shared their insights on the importance of economics in a webinar presented by VIT Chennai as part of The Hindu Career Counselling Series.

In the webinar titled, ‘Why Does Economics Matter?’, Sudipta Sarangi, professor and HoD at Virginia Tech University, U.S., addressed the ‘Economics of Small Things’, which also happens to be the title of his book. He emphasised the practical aspects of economics, highlighting the concept of complementarities. “As an economist, one should not be afraid of dealing with data and maths,” Mr. Sarangi said.

Yuvika Singhal, an economist at QuantEco Research, discussed the role of economists in research firms. She outlined her responsibilities as an economist and highlighted why many students consider economics a promising career option. “As economists, we connect the dots and build the big picture as to what is happening in the Indian economy,” she said. Aspiring economists should have the ability to read, write and assimilate data, she said.

Jayaraj Rajaiah, professor and HoD at VIT University, Chennai, explained why one should study economics. He outlined the various job opportunities available after completing an economics degree, and emphasised the importance of career diversification. “The renowned institutions at the national and international level with top ranking and accreditations can help with the reach of new programmes as through them, the courses will reach the market easily,” he said.

