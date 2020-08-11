Experts share tips on passing civil services exam

CHENNAI

11 August 2020 00:27 IST

Kingmakers IAS Academy conducted a free webinar on Sunday titled “Unakkul Oru IAS”.

V. Irai Anbu, additional chief secretary and director of Anna Institute of Management, spoke about ways of cracking the civil services. M. Ravi, ADGP, who explained the difference between State and Central examinations, said clearing UPSC exam was easier than TNPSC and students should never give up and find ways to accomplish their goals, he said.

Beno Zephine, a visually challenged IFS officer, secretary of Indian Embassy Paris, spoke about her journey and how she overcame the challenges to clear the civil services.

Sathyashree Boominathan, academy chairman and managing director, moderated the webinar which was organised to create “Awareness on civil services, its strategies and scope”, according to a press release.