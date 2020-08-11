Chennai

Experts share tips on passing civil services exam

Kingmakers IAS Academy conducted a free webinar on Sunday titled “Unakkul Oru IAS”.

V. Irai Anbu, additional chief secretary and director of Anna Institute of Management, spoke about ways of cracking the civil services. M. Ravi, ADGP, who explained the difference between State and Central examinations, said clearing UPSC exam was easier than TNPSC and students should never give up and find ways to accomplish their goals, he said.

Beno Zephine, a visually challenged IFS officer, secretary of Indian Embassy Paris, spoke about her journey and how she overcame the challenges to clear the civil services.

Sathyashree Boominathan, academy chairman and managing director, moderated the webinar which was organised to create “Awareness on civil services, its strategies and scope”, according to a press release.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 12:28:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/experts-share-tips-on-passing-civil-services-exam/article32321266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story