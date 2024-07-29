GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Experts share insights on dentofacial aesthetics at webinar

Published - July 29, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors shared their insights on ‘Dentofacial Aesthetics’ at a webinar hosted by Naruvi Hospitals as a part of The Hindu Wellness Series.

Surya Prakash Sharma, senior consultant, prosthodontist, and head of dental medicine, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, discussed ‘Dental Restorative Aesthetics’. Restoration, includes dental fillings, crowns, veneers and dental implants, he said.

Sarvapalli, senior consultant, orthodontist and dentofacial orthopaedist, while discussing ‘Aesthetics in Orthodontics’, spoke about maxilla and mandible, referring to upper and lower jaw corrections respectively that require orthopaedic intervention during the growth phase. “Tooth proportion, tooth colour and shade are some factors of micro aesthetics,” he said.

Harney Manoharan, consultant, oral and maxillofacial surgeon, spoke on ‘Aesthetics in Surgical and Non-Surgical Methods’. She explained the ageing process — extrinsic and intrinsic ageing. Describing facelift procedures, she said that the primary goal was to tighten the tissues of the face and rejuvenate the skin. Elaborating on dermal fillers, she said, “dermal fillers are gel-like substances injected beneath the skin to restore lost facial volume.”

